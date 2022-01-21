Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

MVP has fired some heavy shots at Brock Lesnar ahead of WWE's Royal Rumble pay-per-view next weekend.

At the Royal Rumble on January 29, Brock Lesnar will defend his WWE Championship against Bobby Lashley, with the two heavyweights sharing the ring for the very first time.

To build-up to the match, MVP appeared on the latest episode of After The Bell, where he took some shots at Lesnar ahead of the big title match.

MVP mocked Lesnar for his MMA record during his time in the UFC, claiming that it simply doesn't hold up to Lashley's:

"He doesn’t fight in MMA anymore. Everybody wants to talk about Brock Lesnar being a UFC Champion and I respect him for that, but what was his MMA record? Would you compare his MMA record to Bobby Lashley’s MMA record?"

For context, Brock Lesnar has won five of his nine MMA fights, with three ending with a loss for 'The Beast' and one ending via no contest.

For comparison, Lashley has only lost two of his 17 MMA fights, with the former WWE Champion picking up the win in 15 of his outings, an incredibly impressive return.

That wasn't all though, as MVP also took some shots at Lesnar for working a part-time schedule, while Lashley is a full-time WWE Superstar:

We know that Brock Lesnar works a part-time schedule... Brock Lesnar is soft. He works a part-time schedule. He’s not on the road hanging and banging all the time.”

MVP explained that while Lesnar is tough, he doesn't have the spark that Lashley has, noting that Brock doesn't have anything to prove, while Bobby does:

I think that Brock Lesnar is the baddest man in WWE behind Bobby Lashley because he doesn’t have the spark he used to have. It’s all luxury for him. He has a private jet fly him to the building and back

You can watch Lesnar vs. Lashley at the Royal Rumble on January 29 live in the US on Peacock and in all other international markets on the WWE Network.

News Now - Sport News