Ronaldinho really was a special footballer.

For a prolonged period in the 2000s, the Brazilian icon was far and away the best player on the planet.

During his legendary stint at Barcelona, the 2002 World Cup winner was simply unstoppable, combining outrageous flair with world-class output.

While he was plying his trade in Catalonia, Ronaldinho was named the FIFA World Player of the Year on two separate occasions and also won the Ballon d'Or in 2005.

The fleet-footed forward then left Barcelona in the summer of 2008 as part of Pep Guardiola's revolution and joined AC Milan.

Ronaldinho wasn't quite the same player out in Italy, although he was still pretty darn good.

The 41-year-old was a part of Milan's 2010/11 Serie A title-winning side and he contributed to an impressive 55 goals (26G, 29A) in 95 appearances wearing the club's jersey.

And during one of his training sessions in Milan, Ronaldinho was caught on camera performing an outrageous skill move like it was nothing more than a reflex.

A young Thiago Silva caught his countryman slightly off-guard by flicking the ball towards him at head height.

But Ronaldinho was somehow able to catch the ball on his shoulder/neck and then back-heel volley it so perfectly that it landed right on Silva's foot.

Video: Ronaldinho's most underrated skill?

That is just so, so good. Is there anything better than watching Ronaldinho manipulate a football in ways that almost defy description? We're struggling to think of one...

The guy really is the definition of a sporting legend.

Ronaldinho left Milan in January 2011 to return to his native Brazil, signing for Flamengo where he helped the team win the Campeonato Carioca that same year.

The long-haired forward then joined Atletico Mineiro in 2012 and it was there that he got his hands on South America's most sought-after trophy - the Copa Libertadores.

Ronaldinho won the tournament in 2013, finishing as the top assist provider.

