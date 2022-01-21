Spurs transfer news: 'I'd be amazed' - Big claim emerges over 111-goal 'great signing'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Pete O’Rourke believes that Tottenham Hotspur will have an interest in signing Paulo Dybala from Juventus in the summer transfer window.

The club have been heavily linked with a potential move to sign the Argentina international, whose contract is set to expire at the end of the season.

What’s the latest with Spurs?

They recorded an absolutely sensational victory over Leicester City on Wednesday evening.

Trailing 2-1 going into injury time, Steven Bergwijn equalised in the 94th minute, before then scoring an amazing winner in the 97th minute.

That victory has moved Spurs into fifth in the Premier League table, just one point behind fourth-placed West Ham United and with three games in hand.

Spurs face Chelsea this weekend in another huge game; a victory for Antonio Conte’s side would surely end the Blues’ title hopes, as they are currently 12 points behind leaders Manchester City.

It would also further strengthen Spurs’ chances of qualifying for the Champions League.

They have yet to sign a new player in this transfer window, but have been linked with a potential swoop to sign Dybala in the summer.

Fabio Paratici, the club’s director of football, is said to be keen on a free transfer, potentially grabbing a second chance to sign a player who was previously wanted by Mauricio Pochettino.

The Argentine went within a hair’s breadth of signing Dybala in 2019 but the deal collapsed at the last minute over image rights issues.

And O’Rourke believes that there will be interest in signing the Juve star this summer.

Enter giveaway!

What did O’Rourke say?

Speaking to GiveMeSport, he said: "I'd be amazed if they're not [interested in Dybala]. He'd be a great signing for anybody on a free transfer this summer."

Amazing Spurs comeback! More on Football Terrace...

Would Dybala improve Spurs?

Absolutely.

They haven’t got a second-choice striker and they need one, as Harry Kane remains the only senior centre-forward on the books.

Dybala offers the ability to play up front and can also be deployed in attacking midfield, meaning he could play alongside Kane as well as instead of him.

1 of 10 What year did the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium open? 2017 2018 2019 2020

The Argentina international, who has been hailed as "world-class" by ex-Spurs star Paul Robinson, has been remarkable for Juve for some time and has scored 111 goals in 276 games for the Turin club, while also laying on 46 assists.

Spurs need to do everything they can to bring him in, especially when there isn’t a transfer fee involved in the potential deal.

News Now - Sport News