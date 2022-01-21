Leeds transfer news: 'No.1 January target' identified at Elland Road as fresh bid prepared

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Leeds United have been tracking Brenden Aaronson for a prolonged period of time and he is Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa's 'number one target' ahead of the January transfer window slamming shut, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

The Yorkshire club have been relatively quiet since the turn of the year, with no fresh faces heading to Elland Road, but it appears the club are hoping to change that in the coming days.

What's the latest news involving Aaronson?

The Athletic have claimed Leeds are pressing ahead in their attempts to land Aaronson from Red Bull Salzburg.

The report suggests the Whites are preparing to lodge a £20million bid which, if accepted, would see him become the second-most expensive American footballer in history.

It comes after Leeds were frustrated in their initial efforts to sign Aaronson as The Athletic revealed a £15million proposal had been rejected amid further interest from German side RB Leipzig and Italian giants AC Milan.

Aaronson's links to Elland Road first came to light in the Sunday People before the transfer window reopened at the turn of the year.

The report alleged the attacking midfielder's athletic attributes are thought to be suited to Bielsa's style of play.

Leeds have potentially been boosted in their hopes to win the race for the 21-year-old as he has previously admitted his desire is to experience the Premier League.

What has Pete O'Rourke said about Aaronson?

O'Rourke understands Aaronson is at the top of Bielsa's shortlist as the transfer deadline draws ever closer.

The journalist has claimed the American has been on Leeds' radar for an extensive period of time and they have been impressed with how he has improved.

O'Rourke told GIVEMESPORT: "Leeds have bid for Brenden Aaronson and it does appear that he is the number one target.

"They have been watching his development at RB Salzburg for a while now."

Why are Leeds interested in Aaronson?

The Yorkshire Evening Post have revealed that Leeds sporting director Victor Orta is a 'long-time admirer of Aaronson'.

The report suggests he is keen to welcome a senior central midfielder to Elland Road for the first time since Adam Forshaw joined from Brentford four years ago.

Aaronson has shown his creative flair in the final third of the pitch during the early stages of his career and has already racked up more than 40 goal involvements at club level.

He has taken that form onto the international stage by finding the back of the net on five occasions and registering a further four assists in 15 United States appearances.

