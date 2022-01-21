Celtic transfer news: Ange Postecoglou's 'priority right now' ahead of January deadline

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Celtic's priority is to strengthen their midfield options in the remainder of the January transfer window, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

The Bhoys have been busy adding reinforcements to their squad as they continue to challenge for the Scottish Premiership title.

Who has been among Celtic's latest arrivals?

Celtic got their business up-and-running before the transfer window officially opened, with Daizen Maeda, Yosuke Ideguchi and Reo Hatate's respective switches from the Japanese top flight being confirmed on New Year's Eve.

That came after Ange Postecoglou, who had previously managed Yokohama F. Marinos before being appointed as Celtic's manager last June, had already hinted he could head back to Japan in search of more hidden gems following the success of Kyogo Furuhashi.

Maeda has already got off the mark in Celtic colours, netting four minutes into his debut against Hibernian, but Postecoglou has bolstered his attacking options even further by acquiring the services of Johnny Kenny from Sligo Rovers on a five-year deal.

The Bhoys' latest arrival has been Matt O'Riley, who completed the switch after the Scottish Premiership giants triggered the £1.5million release clause in his Milton Keynes Dons contract.

It is understood the 21-year-old midfielder had also attracted interest from the likes of Blackburn Rovers, Huddersfield Town, Anderlecht and Venezia.

O'Riley has insisted a phone call from Postecoglou convinced him to move north of the border rather than joining any of his other suitors.

What has Pete O'Rourke said about Celtic's business?

O'Rourke has alleged that Postecoglou will now be setting his sights on strengthening his options in the middle of the park.

That comes despite recent acquisitions Hatate, Ideguchi and O'Riley all being comfortable in the centre of midfield.

O'Rourke told GIVEMESPORT: "I think central midfield is the priority for Celtic right now."

What central midfielders have Celtic been linked with?

It was reported by The Scottish Sun, via HITC, that Celtic appeared to be closing in on the signing of Riley McGree.

However, they suffered a blow when the 23-year-old opted to join Championship side Middlesbrough from Major League Soccer newcomers Charlotte instead.

It is understood that Middlesbrough forked out a fee which could rise to close to £4.5million to win the race for McGree's signature.

The Scottish Sun have claimed Celtic have shown an interest in Algerian international midfielder Ahmed Kendouci.

But the report suggests a deal could be difficult to conclude as Kendouci's current boss Nabil Kouki has pleaded for Entente de Setif's board to resist selling their prised assets.

