West Ham transfer news: Irons 'desperate' to sign 32-cap star, Moyes is a massive fan

Transfer insider Dean Jones reckons that West Ham are desperate to re-sign Jesse Lingard, but Manchester United are against letting him leave for one of their top four rivals.

The Hammers have been keen on signing the 29-year-old ever since his outstanding loan spell at the London Stadium last season.

But Jones reckons that the fact just two points separate the two teams in the Premier League table is making life difficult for David Moyes' side.

What's the latest news with Lingard?

Lingard finds himself in an extremely difficult situation here. He isn't short of interested clubs, with Newcastle and Tottenham keen on signing him, although the latter feel that a summer move is likelier.

But the 32-cap England international would surely favour a move back to West Ham. Not only did he enjoy an incredible spell last season when he scored nine goals and assisted five more in only 14 Premier League outings, but Lingard would be returning to play under a manager that highly rates him.

Furthermore, West Ham are lacking a spark in attack, with no one besides Jarrod Bowen at the top of their game right now. But reports suggest that Newcastle is a likelier destination for Lingard.

And Jones said the fact West Ham and Manchester United are both battling it out for a Champions League spot is exactly the reason for that.

What did Jones say about Lingard?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "West Ham are desperate to sign him, they would love him back on board, especially David Moyes.

"The problem they've got now is they're directly competing for the same league position as United, so United aren't that keen on Lingard going back to West Ham, even if he is."

What does the future hold for Lingard?

We're heading into February and Lingard is yet to start a Premier League game this term.

Therefore, he simply has to leave Old Trafford before the window closes, whether that be on loan or permanently.

Lingard clearly isn't Ralf Rangick's cup of tea, but he showed at West Ham last season that he still has plenty to offer. But with an international break coming up in March and the 2022 World Cup around 10 months away, getting a run of consistent games together has to be his top priority right now.

