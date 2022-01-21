Next Everton manager: 'A Hollywood name' - Big Moshiri claim emerges amid Goodson interviews

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Paul Brown feels that Everton's owner Farhad Moshiri has a preference for bringing big-name managers to Goodison Park, but has claimed that this has rarely worked during his tenure.

Moshiri has held a majority stake in Everton since 2016, and has not been scared to tinker with managers over the past six years.

Who has managed Everton under Moshiri's ownership?

When Moshiri first arrived, Roberto Martinez was at the helm, but he was swiftly replaced by Ronaldo Koeman.

Koeman himself lasted less than 18 months, with Moshiri then going on to appoint Sam Allardyce followed by Marco Silva.

In the past couple of years, the 66-year-old businessman has tried to go in another direction and has gone for two Champions League-winning managers in Carlo Ancelotti and Rafael Benitez, but neither were able to guide Everton back into Europe.

What has Brown said about Moshiri?

Having welcomed Ancelotti and Benitez through the door, Brown has highlighted how Moshiri evidently wants to make a statement at Everton, but the Daily Star reporter does not think this strategy has benefited the Merseyside club yet.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Brown said: “Moshiri clearly likes a Hollywood name. He wants someone in there that can wow him, and obviously in interviews he’s been bowled over by some of these names.

“They’ve convinced him that they’re the best thing since sliced bread and it hasn’t really turned out that way.”

Will Moshiri go for another big name next?

After sacking Benitez last weekend, Everton are looking for another manager to help steer them away from the bottom three.

It has been reported that the interview process is underway, and Moshiri may have narrowed his shortlist down to three possible candidates.

It is understood that World Cup winner Fabio Cannavaro has already spoken to the club's hierarchy, while the Toffees also plan to discuss the vacant position with Wayne Rooney and Frank Lampard, who both picked up over 100 international caps for England.

These three men are all household names, but are arguably unproven at the highest level when it comes to management as Cannavaro has never coached in Europe, plus Rooney and Lampard are still relatively fresh to the dugout.

Therefore, it could be considered a risk to go down this route, but Moshiri has opted for big names before, and he seems keen to stick with that policy moving forward.

