Wolves transfer news: Fresh update on Bruno Lage's big hope for the rest of January

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Pete O’Rourke has confirmed that Wolves want to sign a new centre-back in this transfer window.

The club have not brought in a new signing in January but reports have suggested that manager Bruno Lage is keen to sign two new players this month.

What’s the latest with Wolves?

The club have been enjoying some excellent form in recent weeks.

Under Lage’s management, the club are currently eighth in the Premier League, just four points behind both Arsenal and Manchester United and six behind fourth-placed West Ham United.

Wolves are unbeaten in their last five games in all competitions, beating Brighton & Hove Albion, Manchester United and Southampton in the Premier League, as well as defeating Sheffield United in the third round of the FA Cup.

Wolves also drew 0-0 with Chelsea in that run and will hope to continue their momentum with a victory over Brentford this weekend.

The Molineux club have yet to make any new additions this month but O’Rourke believes that Lage wants to sign a centre-back to bolster his squad.

Indeed, a report at the start of the window claimed that the club may need to sell Adama Traore in order to fund any new additions, as the Spaniard has been heavily linked with a potential move to Tottenham Hotspur.

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Spurs are continuing to try to sign the winger this month as Antonio Conte looks to bolster his own squad too.

Enter giveaway!

What did O’Rourke say?

He told GiveMeSport: "I think it's a position that Wolves are trying to strengthen. Bruno Lage would ideally like to bring a centre-back in."

Amazing Spurs comeback! Hear more on Football Terrace...

Do Wolves need new signings?

They have a relatively small squad by Premier League standards.

At centre-back, they currently have Conor Coady, Max Kilman, and Willy Boly but Romain Saiss is currently away with Morocco at the African Cup of Nations.

A deal to sign a new defender would strengthen the squad immeasurably and allow Lage some more room to manoeuvre when it comes to potential injury issues.

1 of 14 Do you know this obscure Wolves footballer from the 1990s? Jermaine Wright Andy Petterson Steve Mautone Jorgen Nielsen

With the club in a really strong position and potentially in line to qualify for Europe, they have to seize an opportunity to strengthen while they can.

This month is the club’s chance; they need to seize it while the window remains open; time is well and truly running out.

News Now - Sport News