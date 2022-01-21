Crystal Palace transfer news: 'Real possibility' Eagles land 71-cap goalscorer this month

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Pete O'Rourke has talked up Crystal Palace's chances of signing Aaron Ramsey this month.

Ramsey has been linked with a Premier League return, with Juventus desperate to sell the 71-cap Wales international.

And O'Rourke believes that Patrick Vieira's side have every chance of completing a deal for the former Arsenal midfielder.

What's the latest news involving Ramsey?

It's been a pretty torrid time for the 31-year-old since he swapped the Premier League for Serie A when he left Arsenal in 2019.

In his two-and-a-half years in Italy, Ramsey has been restricted to just 70 appearances in all after missing more than 30 games through injury. But even when Ramsey did remain fit during the early parts of this season, he was forced to watch on from the bench.

Overall, he's been on the pitch for a mere 112 minutes this season, highlighting exactly why the Old Lady are keen to move him on. Furthermore, Ramsey has been earning £400,000 per-week since he joined from the Gunners.

Therefore, the Italian giants want to get him off the wage bill, and Palace are one of several top-flight sides in the running for his signature. Juventus are becoming frustrated with the Welshman after he rejected approaches from Newcastle, Wolves and Burnley, plus some La Liga outfits.

But O'Rourke thinks that Palace could prove successful in their chances of bringing Ramsey to Selhurst Park.

What did O'Rourke say about Ramsey?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "There's a real possibility they could do this one.

"Palace haven't done anything in this window so far, so they're obviously keeping their powder dry to maybe raise the finances to sign Ramsey."

Would Ramsey be a good addition for Crystal Palace?

Ramsey hasn't had it all his own way in recent years, but this would be some coup for Vieira's side.

At his best, he was a prolific goalscoring midfielder in the Premier League. Overall, he managed 86 goals and assists during his top-flight career for the Gunners.

He hasn't been able to show his best form in recent years, but he gave the watching world a reminder of capabilities at Euro 2020 when he scored the crucial opener against Turkey to help Wales reach the knockout stages.

Following months without playing regularly, it might take Ramsey time to adjust to English football once again, but if Palace could get him playing even close to how he was at Arsenal, they'd have a top player on their hands.

