Spurs transfer news: 'Something's happened' - Fresh Ndombele claim emerges as PSG eye deal

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge believes that something may have happened behind the scenes to spark Tanguy Ndombele’s potential exit from Tottenham Hotspur.

The France international has struggled for minutes under the management of both Nuno Espirito Santo and Antonio Conte throughout this season.

What’s the latest with Ndombele?

The midfielder has made 16 appearances in all competitions this term but just nine of those have come in the Premier League.

In those games, he has made just six starts and has not played for the club since the FA Cup tie against Morecambe.

Spurs won that game 3-1 but Ndombele was substituted in the 69th minute, walking slowly off the pitch and being booed by the restless home support.

He was not included in the squad for the remarkable 3-2 win over Leicester City in midweek and appears destined to leave Spurs either this month or in the summer.

The Guardian has reported that Ligue 1 giants PSG, managed by Mauricio Pochettino, are in talks with Spurs over signing Ndombele on loan ahead of the transfer deadline.

That deal could also include an option for PSG to buy him at the end of the season, with Ndombele said to be keen on making the move back to France, where he played for Lyon prior to the move to Spurs.

And Bridge believes that there has been something going on behind the scenes, as he rejects the notion of simply writing off his failure to adapt as “typical Spurs”.

There were also some reports in the summer that Ndombele was particularly disappointed that both Serge Aurier and Moussa Sissoko departed, but Bridge does not buy it.

What did Bridge say?

Speaking to GiveMeSport, he said: “Something’s happened or something’s not happened, do we write it off just as a big shame, or as typical Spurs, unlucky.

“I also don’t buy the fact that his mates have gone, Aurier and Sissoko. This isn’t scouts, this is Premier League football.”

Why has Ndombele not worked?

At this point, it's beyond explanation.

Spurs paid a club-record fee to sign him, splashing over £50m to bring him in from Lyon.

And he has been nothing short of disgraceful this season when it comes to his performances and his output.

He isn’t scoring goals, he isn’t providing assists, and he has sulked more often than he has actually won Man of the Match awards.

It is genuinely remarkable just how bad Ndombele has been; getting him off the wage bill, and out of the club, has to be a priority.

