Tottenham latest news: Big claim emerges on Antonio Conte's future after plea to Levy

Antonio Conte will not hesitate in quitting Tottenham Hotspur if he is not backed in the transfer market by chairman Daniel Levy, according to pundit Carlton Palmer.

Conte was only appointed as Spurs' head coach in November but there are already doubts over his future.

What's the latest news involving Conte?

Conte appears to be growing frustrated with Spurs' lack of activity since the transfer window reopened for business at the turn of the year.

The Italian has claimed Levy and managing director Fabio Paratici 'need to do something' to strengthen the squad even if it is 'not the best opportunity'.

It comes after Conte held talks with Levy and Paratici over their plans, in terms of potential incomings, for the remainder of January.

He has urged Spurs to match his ambition if he is going to be a long-term success at the club.

Conte penned an 18-month contract when he moved into the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium dugout but he has recently failed to commit his long-term future to the club and instead simply suggested he will ‘stay strong until the end of the season’, while he also opted against confirming he will still be at the helm at the end of the month.

What has Carlton Palmer said about Conte?

Palmer believes Conte is open to the idea of leaving Spurs if his demands are not met by Levy and Paratici, who was appointed to play a key role in transfers during the summer.

The former England international midfielder, who won 18 caps, understands Conte wants to build on his successful managerial career so far and is hoping to bring silverware to Tottenham for the first time since 2008.

As a result, he feels Conte will resign if it appears his targets cannot be met.

Palmer told GIVEMESPORT: "I don't think Conte would have any issue with walking from Spurs if he doesn't get what he wants or to achieve what he wants. We'll have to see."

Why would seeing Conte walk away be a blow for Spurs?

Conte is a serial winner, having got his hands on six league titles in his homeland and England, so it is clear seeing the Italian walk away from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium would be a major setback in Spurs' quest to win silverware.

If the 52-year-old were to resign as the north Londoners' head coach in the coming weeks, he would become the fourth boss - after Jose Mourinho, Ryan Mason and Nuno Espirito Santo - to exit in less than 12 months.

Although Spurs have suffered an embarrassing Europa Conference League defeat to minnows NS Mura and missed out on a place in the Carabao Cup final since Conte's unveiling, his reign has been a success so far.

