Man United transfer news: Massive club make contact over deal for £28.8m attacker

Transfer insider Dean Jones has confirmed that Juventus have made an enquiry about the possibility of signing Manchester United forward Anthony Martial.

The Serie A giants appear to be interested in bringing the 26-year-old to Italy, although Jones has hinted that there are still some obstacles to overcome before a deal can be agreed.

What's the latest transfer news involving Martial?

Martial, who is valued at £28.8m by Transfermarkt, has found opportunities hard to come by at Old Trafford this season, and it seems that his time at United is almost up.

Ralf Rangnick stated last week that Martial refused to be named in United's squad for their trip to Aston Villa as he tries to force through a move away, but the French striker quickly refuted that claim.

Still, Martial's future at United does seem to be far from certain, and it has been reported that he is edging nearer to a move to Juventus.

What has Jones said about Martial?

Jones has confirmed that Juventus have reached out to United about signing Martial, but are yet to make any major inroads in terms of getting a deal done as the Red Devils want their Italian counterparts to hand over a loan fee and cover Martial's wages.

He told GIVEMESPORT: "Not much progress on Martial, but Juve have enquired and are weighing up what they do next. The fact United want a loan fee plus his wages of over £200,000-a-week covering needs real consideration."

Will Martial still be a Man United player at the end of the transfer window?

Right now, it appears that Martial is moving closer to the exit door. It is difficult to see him playing ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo or Edinson Cavani up front, while Marcus Rashford and Anthony Elanga look to be above him in the pecking order for the left-wing position at United.

Therefore, if Martial wants to play regularly, he will need to move away and it seems that he is keen to do so.

However, he is still one of United's highest earners, so getting him off their wage bill might not be easy.

Therefore, it looks like there is still plenty more negotiating to do before Martial is given the green light to leave United, and this is a transfer that could go down to the final days or even the final hours of the window.

