Norwich City haven't found scoring goals very easy in the Premier League this season.

Going into their relegation six-pointer against Watford on Friday evening, Dean Smith's side had found the back of the net just ten times in league action.

But that all changed at Vicarage Road as the Canaries scored three goals to earn a priceless 3-0 victory that keeps their survival hopes well and truly alive.

American forward Josh Sargent was the man who netted the game's opener and his first ever Premier League strike was certainly a memorable one.

The former Werder Bremen player produced one of the most skilful finishes you'll see anywhere in Europe this season to convert Teemu Pukki's well-directed cross.

It really was shades of Olivier Giroud versus Crystal Palace a few years back...

Video: Sargent's wonder-goal vs Watford

What. A. Goal.

An improvised finish worthy of a prime Ronaldinho and it went in off the underside of the bar as well, absolutely sensational stuff.

VAR did take a look at Sargent's moment of magic for an apparent foul by Pukki in the build-up, but the goal was eventually given - which was undoubtedly the correct decision.

Shortly after his first Premier League goal and a slight delay due to a floodlight failure at Vicarage Road, Sargent made it 2-0 to Norwich with a fantastic header.

The 21-year-old met Milot Rashica's cross perfectly and powered the ball past Daniel Bachmann stationed between the posts for Watford.

The hosts' star man Emmanuel Dennis was then sent off for a second bookable offence a few minutes later and the Nigerian striker could have no complaints whatsoever.

And in the 15 minutes of stoppage-time, which was due to the aforementioned floodlight failure, Norwich scored their 13th goal of the Premier League season, although it didn't come from the boot of a Canaries player.

Instead, it was Juraj Kucka who fired the ball into his own net to compound a miserable evening for Watford.

Claudio Ranieri may not be in a job for much longer...

