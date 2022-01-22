Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Lionel Messi certainly hasn't found the going easy at Paris Saint-Germain.

The Barcelona legend has scored just one Ligue 1 goal in 2021/22 and lot of his performances have been sub-par at best.

Many expected Messi to tear defences to shreds for fun with the French outfit, but that certainly hasn't been the case thus far.

There were a few who weren't convinced that the Argentine was the greatest signing for PSG, though, and one of them was Jamie Carragher.

In a previous episode of Sky Sports' Monday Night Football, the Liverpool icon claimed that the move was far from the best for Mauricio Pochettino's side overall, just like Cristiano Ronaldo's switch to Manchester United in his eyes.

And according to Carragher himself, Messi took offence to his words and sent him a message on Instagram.

The Sky Sports pundit revealed the information in a video of him and partner-in-crime Gary Neville each picking their FIFA 22 Team of Year.

Apparently, Messi basically called Carragher a 'donkey' in their private interaction on Instagram...

Video: Carragher talks about Messi's DM on Instagram

Surely that can't be true and Carragher is just winding us all up, right?!

Would Messi, a footballer famed for being humble, really care about some minor criticism from a Sky Sports pundit who's praised him to the rafters on many occasions?

If the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner does care a lot, then that really is quite hilarious.

Carragher omitted Messi from his FIFA 22 Team of the Year in favour of Mohamed Salah, despite the fact the Argentine won the Copa America back in the summer, finishing as the tournament's top scorer and assister.

There was also a rather surprising inclusion in the form of AS Roma left-back Leonardo Spinazzola, who enjoyed a stellar Euro 2020 with Italy before picking up a serious injury in the quarter-finals.

Check out Carragher's XI in full below...

Carragher's FIFA 22 Team of the Year

Interesting. Spinazzola's countrymen Marco Verratti and Giorgio Chellini make the cut too, with Ronaldo joining Messi in missing out altogether.

Trent Alexander-Arnold features ahead of Achraf Hakimi and Joao Cancelo as well, although when it's Carragher picking the team, that is to be expected.

There are few people on the planet who adore Liverpool's magnificent right-back more than him.

Lionel Messi: Can you get 20/20 on this quiz about his Barcelona career?

1 of 20 At what age did Messi join Barcelona? 10 11 12 13

News Now - Sport News