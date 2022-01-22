Tottenham transfer news: Spurs could land deal for £45m big name 'Conte's watched a lot'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Paul Brown believes that Tottenham Hotspur could conceivably sign Paulo Dybala from Juventus in the summer transfer window.

Spurs have long been linked with a move for the Argentina international and attempted to sign him when Mauricio Pochettino was in charge, only to see a deal fall apart at the eleventh hour.

What’s the latest with Dybala?

The forward is coming to the end of his Juventus contract.

His deal is set to expire at the end of the season and that has led to speculation over his future at the Italian club.

Spurs have been heavily linked with a potential move as they can sign him on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Director of Football Fabio Paratici is something of a master when it comes to securing free transfers, having signed the likes of Paul Pogba, Andrea Pirlo, and Aaron Ramsey for nothing while he was working with Juventus.

Dybala has been with the Serie A club since 2015 and has developed into a key player during his time in Turin, even captaining the club at times this season.

The 28-year-old has made 22 appearances in all competitions and has scored 11 goals this term, while also contributing five assists.

In total, he has 276 appearances for Juventus and 111 goals, along with 46 assists.

He would be a headline-grabbing acquisition for Tottenham, who went very close to securing his signature back in 2019, under Pochettino’s management.

The deal ultimately fell apart because of issues over image rights but it appears that a second chance could present itself this summer, with Daily Star journalist Brown believing that a transfer is feasible in the summer as Antonio Conte and Paratici look to reshape the squad.

What did Brown say?

Questioned about the prospect of Dybala moving to north London in the summer, he said: "It is possible and I know that Conte has watched him a lot and knows him from Italy quite well."

How good is Dybala?

He’s elite.

The attacker can play as a No.10 or as a striker and would provide support and competition for Harry Kane up front.

His numbers on fbref are genuinely astonishing.

He is in the top 10 per cent of attackers in Europe when it comes to shots on goal, expected assists, shot-creating actions, passes attempted, pass completion rate, progressive passes, progressive carries, dribbles completed and interceptions.

In many of those statistics, he is in the top one or two per cent.

This is a remarkable footballer who would improve most clubs in world football.

Spurs need to do everything in their power to ensure he ends up in north London, rather than anywhere else.

