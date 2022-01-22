Burnley transfer news: Big update as Clarets make 'laughable offer' for 54-goal star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Burnley will have to up the ante if they want to sign Andy Carroll as their initial offer was 'laughable', according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

The Clarets currently find themselves in serious danger of suffering relegation to the Championship and the remainder of the transfer window could be crucial in their attempts to remain in the Premier League.

What's the latest news involving Carroll?

Burnley's interest in signing Carroll came to light last week, with Sean Dyche's side keeping an eye on proceedings after the target-man's £1,000-per-week contract came to an end at Reading.

Although the Championship club's boss Veljko Paunovic has admitted he would like to tie the nine-cap England international down to an extended deal, it appears Carroll is assessing his options.

Since his departure from Reading, Carroll has also been spotted at the training ground of former employers West Ham United, sparking speculation he could be set for a return to the London Stadium.

But Burnley are understood to be in pole position to acquire Carroll's services even though an initial contract offer was shunned by the 6 ft 3 striker.

Should he join the Clarets as they bid to stave off the drop, Dyche will have succeeded in bringing in a striker who boasts 82 goals and a further 51 assists over the course of his club career.

Enter Giveaway

What has Dean Jones said about Carroll?

Jones has confirmed that Burnley have already offered a contract to Carroll but it did not come anywhere near to meeting the former £35million man's expectations.

The transfer insider reckons the Clarets will need to better their initial proposal by a considerable amount if they want to welcome the 33-year-old to Turf Moor.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "From what I was told, the personal offer that they made to Carroll was almost laughable.

Arsenal OUT as Liverpool win 2-0 at the Emirates. Semi-final reaction on The Football Terrace...

"They couldn't believe it was as low as it was and structured in the way it was.

"If Burnley want to sign Andy Carroll, they're going to have to significantly increase the terms that they've offered him first time around."

Why are Burnley interested in Carroll?

Burnley have suffered a huge blow after Chris Wood joined fellow Premier League strugglers Newcastle United earlier this month, with the Magpies triggering his £25million release clause.

That switch has resulted in the 30-year-old's 53-goal spell at Turf Moor coming to an end.

1 of 15 How many times have Burnley won the First Division/Premier League? 2 3 4 0

It means Ashley Barnes, Jay Rodriguez and Matej Vydra are the only strikers still remaining on the club's books.

Burnley have been among the top flight's lowest scorers this season, so Dyche clearly needs to add firepower to his options.

Carroll has found the back of the net on 54 occasions in the Premier League, so he would take no time adjusting to the rigours of the top flight and filling in as Wood's replacement.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When does it open, when does it close and which players are going to move?

News Now - Sport News