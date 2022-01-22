Messi, Neymar, no Ronaldo: Kevin De Bruyne names his 'all-time greatest 5-a-side team'
Kevin De Bruyne has named his 'all time greatest five-a-side team' in a chat with Rio Ferdinand.
The Man City midfielder recently appeared on the Englishman's YouTube channel, 'Rio Ferdinand present FIVE'.
Ferdinand asked De Bruyne to select a team consisting of current players that would beat any team in the world on a 'medium sized pitch'.
De Bruyne decided to go with no goalkeeper, one defender, two midfielders and two forwards.
View below who De Bruyne selected in his side...
DEF: Virgil van Dijk
When asked whether Van Dijk is the best defender in the world, De Bruyne replied: "I think he's up there. He was unbelievable before his injury.
"He came back to a real high level. It's very difficult always to say 'he's better than him...' but he's probably top three in the world alongside Ruben [Dias] and some other players. I think he deserves it."
MDF: N'Golo Kante
"I need to have [N'Golo] Kante," De Bruyne said of the Chelsea man.
De Bruyne has come up against Kante every year since 2015. He must know first-hand how much of a nightmare the Frenchman is to play against.
MDF: Bernardo Silva
When asked why Silva makes the side, De Bruyne replied: "In small spaces he's unbelievable. He reminds me a bit of David [Silva]. He's a wind-up, people hate that about him. He gives you a little bit of everything. His quality this year has been unbelievable."
FWD: Lionel Messi
Messi was the first player that was named in De Bruyne's side. It's not much of a surprise at all that arguably the greatest footballer of all time was included.
FWD: Neymar
Neymar's trickery, wide range of skills and elite ball control means he is a must-have for any five-a-side team.
The Brazilian and Messi have been included over Cristiano Ronaldo, who is the most notable omission from De Bruyne's side.