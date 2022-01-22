Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Kevin De Bruyne has named his 'all time greatest five-a-side team' in a chat with Rio Ferdinand.

The Man City midfielder recently appeared on the Englishman's YouTube channel, 'Rio Ferdinand present FIVE'.

Ferdinand asked De Bruyne to select a team consisting of current players that would beat any team in the world on a 'medium sized pitch'.

De Bruyne decided to go with no goalkeeper, one defender, two midfielders and two forwards.

View below who De Bruyne selected in his side...

DEF: Virgil van Dijk

When asked whether Van Dijk is the best defender in the world, De Bruyne replied: "I think he's up there. He was unbelievable before his injury.

"He came back to a real high level. It's very difficult always to say 'he's better than him...' but he's probably top three in the world alongside Ruben [Dias] and some other players. I think he deserves it."

MDF: N'Golo Kante

"I need to have [N'Golo] Kante," De Bruyne said of the Chelsea man.

De Bruyne has come up against Kante every year since 2015. He must know first-hand how much of a nightmare the Frenchman is to play against.

MDF: Bernardo Silva

When asked why Silva makes the side, De Bruyne replied: "In small spaces he's unbelievable. He reminds me a bit of David [Silva]. He's a wind-up, people hate that about him. He gives you a little bit of everything. His quality this year has been unbelievable."

FWD: Lionel Messi

Messi was the first player that was named in De Bruyne's side. It's not much of a surprise at all that arguably the greatest footballer of all time was included.

FWD: Neymar

Neymar's trickery, wide range of skills and elite ball control means he is a must-have for any five-a-side team.

The Brazilian and Messi have been included over Cristiano Ronaldo, who is the most notable omission from De Bruyne's side.

