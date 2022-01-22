Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

We all heard the massive news in the gaming world last week that Microsoft have bought developers Activision Blizzard for a reported $68.7 billion.

Due to this mind-blowing transaction, Microsoft now own some of the biggest games around, such as Overwatch and Call of Duty.

This could mean, and we do emphasise the word could here, that the games once owned by Activision Blizzard could become Xbox exclusive.

This is not good news for Sony and PlayStation.

Call of Duty alone going Xbox exclusive would be a huge financial loss for Sony and it is reported that the company could lose anywhere between $87.9 million to £263.9 million if CoD stopped releasing on PlayStation consoles.

That is according to a fresh report from TweakTown.

During the first year of the pandemic, the Call of Duty franchise made a staggering $3 billion, so you can see why Sony would take a hit and why they'd be currently worrying about the latest situation.

However, it seems for now that Sony can relax about this news as Xbox CEO Phil Spencer said he wanted to keep CoD on PlayStation.

He tweeted: "Had good calls this week with leaders at Sony. I confirmed our intent to honour all existing agreements upon acquisition of Activision Blizzard and our desire to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation.

"Sony is an important part of our industry, and we value our relationship."

So at least for now it seems that Sony can breathe a huge sigh of relief, but as we know, things can change very quickly, especially in business.

Even if Microsoft did want to make Call of Duty Xbox exclusive, it wouldn't be that easy to do as there is a competition law which might prevent such a thing from happening.

All we can do now is wait and see what happens.

News Now - Sport News