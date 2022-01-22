Crystal Palace transfer news: Fresh Nketiah update emerges involving Mateta's future

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge has claimed that Crystal Palace still "like" Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah, and could yet make another move for him.

The Eagles showed an interest in Nketiah over the summer as well but did not sign the 22-year-old in the end.

What's the latest news involving Nketiah?

After missing out Nketiah in the last transfer window, Palace have been linked with him again in the current one.

The Gunners star is out of contract at the Emirates Stadium in June, and has already rejected the offer of a contract extension from the north London club.

However, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta insisted earlier this month that Nketiah will not be going anywhere in January.

What has Bridge said about Nketiah?

Despite Arteta's comments, Bridge believes that Palace could still test Arsenal's resolve and make a move for Nketiah, but only if they offload current striker Jean-Philippe Mateta first.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT about Palace potentially going after Nketiah, Bridge said: “They do like Nketiah. But I think it all boils down to whether they allow Mateta to go back to Germany.”

Should Palace look to bring in Nketiah for Mateta?

Things have not really worked out for Mateta since he arrived on loan at Selhurst Park last January. The forward may point to the fact that he has been given limited opportunities over the past 12 months, but he has hardly looked the part when he has got out on the pitch.

With Odsonne Edouard and Christian Benteke seemingly ahead of him in the pecking order, it may be time for him to move on.

Meanwhile, Nketiah has not been firing the goals in himself, and his record of five goals in 41 top-flight appearances is not an eye-catching one.

However, he has shown glimpses of his raw potential, and his impressive showings in the Carabao Cup this season, plus his goalscoring numbers when he played for England Under-21s suggest that there is plenty to work with.

Therefore, it could turn out to be a smart move if Palace do look to get rid of Mateta to bring in Nketiah instead as it seems that the latter striker may have a higher ceiling in terms of the level he can reach moving forward.

