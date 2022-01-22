Ghostwire Tokyo: Release Date, Gameplay, Open World and Everything You Need to Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Ghostwire Tokyo is an upcoming action-adventure title being developed by Tango Gameworks and published by Bethesda Softworks.

The new IP will see players take on the role of Akito, who utilises supernatural powers to tackle the otherworldly spirits that have invaded the Japanese capital.

Ghostwire is currently expected to have a timed-exclusive release on Playstation 5, with Microsoft set to get a release in the months following.

Here's everything you need to know about Ghostwire Tokyo, including the release date, gameplay, open-world elements and more.

Release Date

A recent leak from @Zuby_Tech confirmed that the release date for the game had accidentally been uploaded to the Playstation Store early.

The game appears to be set for release on Friday March 25th 2022, although this has not yet been officially confirmed.

As noted, the release of the game is a Playstation exclusive timed release, so we do not currently have any information on the Microsoft port of the new title.

Interestingly, Microsoft actually owns Bethesda, but the exclusivity deal between Sony and the publisher was already in place before the move was made by Microsoft to purchase the company.

Whilst it is possible that PC gamers will be able to play the game in later 2022, we're not expecting Ghostwire Tokyo to be available for Xbox Series X|S until at least early 2023.

We will update this page as and when the official release date is revealed for Ghostwire Tokyo on Xbox consoles!

Gameplay

Ghostwire Tokyo is an action-adventure title with a first-person perspective. As mentioned, the protagonist is able to use supernatural abilities to defeat ghosts and spirits that are haunting the game's futuristic version of Tokyo.

Combat director Shinichiro Hara described how the gameplay would work in a blog post for Bethesda back in 2021. He said: "This system is unique to Ghostwire. It is karate meets magic.

"Often, magic casters have this image of not being physically strong. That isn’t the case with Ghostwire. In Ghostwire, you’re casting magic with martial arts movements.”

Open World

There have been gamers wondering if the game will be open world, but at this time we do not have conclusive information on whether the new IP will be a fully open-world title.

We will update this page as and when it is clear whether Ghostwire Tokyo will be an open-world title for Playstation 5 and later Microsoft systems!

