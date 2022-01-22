AEW Rampage Results : HOOK remains undefeated after flawless victory

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Another Friday means another stacked episode of AEW Rampage. The card featured the in-ring return of Jon Moxley and also had two undefeated streaks on the line as Hook was in action and Jade Cargill looked to keep hers intact as she defended the TBS Women's Championship against The Dark Order's, Anna Jay.

Jon Moxley def Ethan Page-

Jon Moxley was making his in-ring return for the first time in 3 months and was looking to kickstart 2022 with a win.

The two would come out the gate strong exchanging back and fourth's. However, some potential ring rust on Moxley's behalf allowed Page to take control of the match having an answer to Moxley's counters.

As the match progressed Moxley would gain control, targeting and dissecting a dazed Page.

The closing moments saw Page become victim to a vicious onslaught from Moxley, dropping a series of 12 to 6 elbows followed by a series of knee strikes to the head allowing him to lock in the bulldog choke on an incapacitated Page and putting him to sleep, picking up an impressive victory on his return.



Just as Moxley was making his way from the ring and back into the crowd he was confronted by Bryan Danielson.

Trent Beretta def Nick Jackson-

Reigniting an almost decade-long feud between The Young Bucks and Ropponagi Vice, a medical issue saw the scheduled tag team match be changed to a first-time-ever one-on-one contest between Nick Jackson and Trent Beretta.

Both men came out swinging, demonstrating their athleticism. However, both men had an answer to whatever was thrown at them.

As the match progressed Nick hit a beautiful senton to Trent on the outside, quickly followed by a picture-perfect 450 splash but Trent kicked out by the skin of his teeth.

As Nick was setting up a trademark superkick, Trent reverses and hits a Strong Zero out of nowhere picking up an emphatic victory for himself and The Best Friends in their war with The Elite.

HOOK def Serpentico-

HOOK was looking to expand his undefeated record and continue his dominance in All Elite Wrestling at the expense of his opponent Serpentico.

Before the bell rings Hook levels his opponent with a stiff forearm followed by a series of takedowns.

HOOK proceeds to take in the praise from the crowd.

HOOK proceeds to wrap up the match in quick effect after planting Serpentico with an overhead suplex before locking in the Redrum to pick up the victory via submission.

After the match HOOK is confronted by QT Marshall who calls out Hook and disrespect him, Hook responds by planting Marshall with an overhead suplex on the stage.

Jade Cargill def Anna Jay- TBS Women's Championship.

Jade was looking to send a message to the AEW Women's Division as she focused on her first title defence against The Dark Order's Anna Jay.

The match would begin with Anna Jay taking control and showcasing this new inner ferocity which we saw a first glimpse of in her no rules tag team match against The Bunny and Penelope Ford. Anna would focus her attention on the champion on the outside, levelling her with a combination of hard strikes and lariats.

However, Cargill would soon shift the momentum imprisoning Jay in the corner so that she could implement her impressive power at full capacity.

In the dying moments of the match, Jay would lock in the choke on the Champion elevating the crowd to their feet. But Cargill's power proved to be too much. Jade broke the grip and planted Jay with a thunderous one-armed powerbomb before following up with the Jaded and retaining her championship.

You can watch AEW internationally on FITE TV.

