Current UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou has heaped praise on one of the sport's greats in Conor McGregor.

Ngannou is set to fight Ciryl Gane at UFC 270 this weekend where he will look to retain his heavyweight belt, but a short clip of him talking about the Irishman has re-emerged on social media over the past few days.

McGregor is seen as a rather marmite figure in the combat sports world, but Ngannou's opinion is pretty spot on, it must be said.

As for Ngannou himself, he has worked his way up the UFC pound for pound rankings and is currently ranked fourth in the world, sitting behind only Kamaru Usman, Alexander Volkanovski and Israel Adesanya.

The 35-year-old is also known as the hardest recorded puncher in the world, so Gane may want to dodge as many punches from his opponent as possible.

Although all eyes will be on Ngannou vs Gane, a Twitter user has recently shared a clip of the Cameroonian talking about Conor McGregor, and his opinion of the Irishman is absolutely spot on.

Ngannou said: "Very good fighter. When you watch Conor fight, his style and everything, very great.

"Man he has something else. He is unique on his way of carrying himself.

"He's confident. Sometimes people lose fights and then just lose confidence and shut up you know, the guy is always there going after people, saying stuff, he's very high level."

McGregor hasn't got a return date lined up just yet following his leg break vs Dustin Poirier last year, but UFC president Dana White has said Notorious will return in the summer as he returned to training this month.

What we do know is, whenever he does return, he will have a fan in Francis Ngannou.

