AEW: Bryan Danielson confronts Jon Moxley on Rampage

Jon Moxley was the man of the hour on last night's AEW Rampage as he made his in-ring return. However, he may have caught the attention of someone who he has plenty of history with in the process.

Moxley opened up Rampage and went one-on-one with the highly impressive Ethan Page. For the majority of the match, Page showed Moxley a good contest, dominating him in parts.

However, the result ended in an unlikely fashion as Moxley reverted from finishing the bout with the Paradigm Shift but actually won via the Bulldog choke.

The AEW fans were ecstatic to see Jon Moxley back inside an AEW ring and it appeared that someone in the locker room also took a liking to see the return of Jon Moxley. This being Bryan Danielson.

As Moxley was exiting the arena through the crowd and soaking in the love. As he had his back turned a returning Danielson appeared behind him and applauded him for his victory. There is a brief stare down between the two before ultimately Moxley leaves.

This is the first time we have seen Danielson on AEW television since his loss to AEW World Champion, Hangman Adam Page at the inaugural TBS edition of AEW Dynamite.

Danielson's return seems to indicate that he wants Moxley next and what better way to get back in the AEW World Championship picture than beating a former AEW World Champion. The American Dragon has been dominant since arriving in All Elite Wrestling and if these two will go toe-to-toe it could be the toughest contest in both men's AEW careers.

You can watch AEW internationally on FITE TV.

