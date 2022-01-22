Tottenham transfer news: Spurs eye £27m 'excellent free-kick taker', 'almost flawless' pens

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Conor Clancy has hailed the set-piece ability of Tottenham target Jordan Veretout.

The 28-year-old is currently plying his trade for Roma in Serie A but could be tempted to the Premier League in the near future.

What's the latest transfer news involving Veretout?

Veretout, who was previously on Aston Villa's books, is into his third season in the Italian capital. He has enjoyed a successful spell at the club, registering 22 goals and 14 assists in 109 matches.

However, it has been reported that a move to Spurs could be on the cards. The Premier League outfit are currently trying to offload Tanguy Ndombele, and a swap deal with Roma, which would see Veretout move to north London, has emerged as a possible option.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

What has Clancy said about Veretout?

Over the years, Veretout, who Transfermarkt value at £27m, has developed into a well-rounded midfielder but his delivery from set-pieces has particularly caught the eye.

The France international has scored 27 of the 31 penalties that he has taken in his career, and his ability to create chances from free-kicks is also impressive, as pointed out by Clancy.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Clancy said: “Veretout, in particular, is an excellent free-kick taker, and his penalty record is close to flawless.”

Arsenal OUT as Liverpool win 2-0 at the Emirates. Semi-final reaction on The Football Terrace...

Would Veretout be a good replacement for Ndombele at Tottenham?

Things simply haven't worked out for Ndombele at Spurs, and it seems that a fresh start elsewhere would be best for his career.

Bringing in Veretout as his replacement in midfield could be a smart move. As Clancy mentioned, one of Veretout's main assets is his consistency from free-kicks.

Tottenham have only scored four league goals from set-pieces this term - only Norwich have found the net fewer times from dead-ball situations.

1 of 10 What year did the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium open? 2017 2018 2019 2020

Harry Kane may be one of the best strikers in Europe but he has rarely looked like scoring a free-kick for a while, and it may be time for him to be taken off set-piece duties.

Handing this responsibility to Veretout, should he opt to move to Tottenham, could be the way forward for the side, and may see them become more of a threat when lining up for a free-kick in the second half of the season.

Spurs changing their free-kick taker may seem like a small change, but it could bring about a marginal gain that proves to be crucial in their push for a top four finish over the coming months.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: Rumours, Deadline and Everything You Need to Know

News Now - Sport News