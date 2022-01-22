Genshin Impact Nintendo Switch: Is the Game Coming Out on the Platform?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Genshin Impact is one of the most popular gacha games on the market, but will the title be released on the Nintendo Switch?

Whilst the RPG title has proven massively successful on both mobile and PC platforms, there are plans for the game to be ported over to the Switch.

It certainly makes sense for Genshin Impact to appear on the Nintendo console, as it bears a heavy resemblance to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and could be a major hit for players with the handheld/home console.

Here's everything you need to know about Genshin Impact and the proposed port of the game on Nintendo Switch.

Genshin Impact Nintendo Switch

The concept of Genshin Impact coming to Nintendo Switch is not something that has been wildly picked out of the air, with miHoYo themselves releasing a video on their YouTube channel teasing a release of the game on the Nintendo console.

It has been two years since the company released that trailer in January 2020, and we're still no closer to officially knowing the timeframe for the game to be released on the Nintendo platform.

Genshin Impact appearing on the Nintendo Switch would make sense for a number of reasons, with the aforementioned gameplay being extremely close to that of Breath of the Wild, there's no doubt that the miHoYo giant would be a runaway success on the Nintendo console.

Nintendo Enthusiast recently found a glimmer of hope when it comes to the Switch release, noting on his channel that several videos on the Japanese version of the game's YouTube channel had Nintendo Switch mentioned in the description, something he discovered after translating the text.

Whilst this does not confirm that the game will still be coming to the console, it is at least something that indicates miHoYo may still be working on a port for the massively successful gacha game.

We will update this page as and when miHoYo makes the official announcement regarding the Nintendo Switch version of Genshin Impact! Hopefully, it remains a question of when rather than if.

