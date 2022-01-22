Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Jamie Carragher interviewed Josh Sargent alongside his Sky Sports colleagues Dave Jones and Gary Neville after the Norwich City striker scored two goals during Friday night’s Premier League match against Watford.

Sargent, the United States forward who joined Norwich from Werder Bremen last summer, netted a second-half brace to help his team secure a hugely important 3-0 victory away at Vicarage Road.

The result lifted Norwich out of the relegation zone for the first time this season. These were also Sargent’s first two league goals since signing for the Canaries.

The 21-year-old’s first goal was an unorthodox flick which half resembled a scorpion kick.

His second goal was a well-timed header from Milot Rashica’s cross.

Sargent celebrated his second goal with the famous baby-cradle celebration - made iconic by the legendary Brazilian striker Bebeto at the 1994 World Cup - and Sky Sports host Jones asked him about this in the post-match interview.

Sargent replied: “After the first one, I didn’t celebrate for my newborn baby, so I knew the wife would kinda, er…”

Carragher sensed his opportunity to crack a joke and the Liverpool legend couldn’t stop laughing at his own gag.

“Be on your case,” Carra interrupted, “they always are!”

Video: Jamie Carragher cracks up at his own joke

Watch the funny clip here:

The video has gone viral on social media. Let’s check out some of the best reaction:

You’re always guaranteed entertainment whenever Carragher is on screen.

Not only is he one of the best pundits around - and probably the most knowledgeable about football, too - but he also delivers some killer one-liners and is always prepared to have a cheeky dig at his fellow pundits.

