AEW: Taz comments on difficulty on commentating HOOK's in-ring debut

Taz has one of the most recognisable voices in professional wrestling. Not only a veteran and legend in the ring but also a legend in the commentary seat. A true professional in the wrestling business. However, it was revealed he recently struggled to commentate on a more recent AEW match.

In a recent interview on "The Show with2point0" Taz revealed what it was like having to be on commentary team and call his sons HOOK in ring debut for All Elite Wrestling.

Taz stated that calling his son's match was complicated because he "Was a mess"

He followed up stating:

"I didn't want to call his match, I'd rather sit in the audience with my wife. It was hard..."

HOOK has been dominant ever since debuting racking up a record of 4 wins and 0 losses. Each win being picked up in under two minutes. HOOK's mannerisms and move set is identical to his father Taz's with even his debut match mirroring the events that took place in Taz's debut. His cold and collected presence has made him a huge fan favourite with the AEW fans.



Since his debut, Taz has called all of HOOK's matches in AEW as they have all taken place on Rampage, with Taz being a regular on the commentary team. HOOK's dominance has made him one of the most talked stars in the company.

Taz described Hook as:

"Very Creative. He wants everything to be right"

The mysterious aura of "The handsome devil" is poetic with the violence that he demonstrates in the ring and it seems his momentum isn't slowing down anytime soon.

You can watch AEW internationally on FITE TV.

