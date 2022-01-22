Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The 2021 season may go down as one of the best Formula One seasons in the history of the sport.

However, the 22 races last year saw many controversial moments, including the last race of the season in Abu Dhabi.

Going into the season finale, Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton and Red Bull star Max Verstappen were level on points after enduring some amazing battles on the track throughout the year.

On lap 52 of the race, the Safety Car was triggered and Hamilton decided to stay out, whereas Verstappen came in for a set of soft tyres.

The controversy came when the race director Micheal Masi would not let the lapped cars unlap themselves and the race looked set to finish behind the Safety Car.

In a sudden turn of events, Masi then let then lapped cars between Hamilton and Verstappen pass, so that now the young Dutchman would be behind Lewis for the restart.

Verstappen passed the Brit on the last lap and left the seven-time world champion stunned, along with the rest of Mercedes team.

Since the race, Hamilton has come off social media and is yet to return back to the Mercedes HQ with his future still unknown.

Former world champion Jacques Villeneuve has now claimed that the silence from Sir Lewis shows he is distancing himself from Mercedes boss Toto Wolff.

Villeneuve told Gazzetta dello Sport, as per GP Fans: "I interpret his silence as a way of distancing himself from Wolff.

"You can lose in style, instead Toto behaved like someone who plays Monopoly but, because he is losing, he throws it all upside down.

For me, he [Wolff] has damaged his image, and Hamilton is sensitive on this issue because he is thinking about his future in America, perhaps in Hollywood.

"It depends on how good the new Mercedes is, whether it will be easy to win or not.

"Lewis is also a bit tired. He had quiet seasons after Nico Rosberg's retirement, and he certainly doesn't want to live a year like the last.

"He thought he could easily break records and that wasn't the case, and then when you lose a title like that, it's as if you had a diamond in your hand and then it's taken away from you.

"It hurts much more than if Verstappen had led the whole race."

There has also been many reports that Hamilton may retire following the antics in Abu Dhabi.

