Steven Gerrard and Jamie Carragher went through so much during their career together.

The duo broke through at Liverpool at roughly the same time and went on to spend almost two decades in the same side.

They got on well and off the pitch.

The two went their separate ways when Carragher retired from professional football in 2013.

The Englishman hung up his boots and quickly took up a role at Sky Sports alongside his former enemy, Gary Neville.

Despite Carragher and Neville having a fierce rivalry throughout their time at Liverpool and Manchester United respectively, they have become very good friends.

And Gerrard has now jokingly called out Neville for 'stealing his friend' from him.

The legendary midfielder spoke to Sky Sports ahead of Aston Villa's trip to Everton on Saturday afternoon.

Gerrard was asked who his most famous friend was. You can view his comical answer below...

"Jamie Carragher in your world," he replied. "He's flying. He's smashing the punditry, he was a top player. He's on Gogglebox now. He's singing... he's doing everything that's going. He's probably my most famous friend now Gary Neville's new brother.

"People can't get enough of him! Doesn't even phone me anymore, doesn't text me... nothing. I don't even see him."

When asked if he's jealous of Neville, Gerrard replied: "Neville has robbed him off me. We used to be tight. He's robbed him off me. Imagine Neville robbing your mate! I'm going to have to improve my banter aren't I."

Carragher saw Gerrard's comments and he couldn't resist replying on Twitter.

The former Liverpool defender posted a picture of him shaking hands with Gerrard with both men having a very glum look on their faces.

Let's hope Carragher gives Gerrard a call soon.

