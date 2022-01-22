Genshin Impact 2.5 Update: Yae Miko Animations Have Been Updated (Leak)

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Genshin Impact 2.5 Update is set to be released into the game in February 2022, and new details have been leaked regarding Yae Miko's animations ahead of the official update.

Players have been eagerly anticipating the release of the new update and Miko, with many already saving up ahead of the banner's release.

The most recent leaks indicate that some animations have been changed for the new character, including her Elemental Burst.

Here's everything you need to know about the latest leaks regarding Yae Miko's animations in Genshin Impact 2.5 Update.

Yae Miko Animations

Due to feedback and leaks from the Genshin Impact 2.5 Beta update, we know that Yae Miko has undergone several changes ahead of release on the official servers.

The five-star Electro character played a massive part in the Inazuma Archon quest, where she saved both the Traveler and Paimon from Scaramouche.

The main animation changes come as part of Yae Miko's Elemental Burst. The Burst now reveals her fox form, and glow up with Electro before striking enemies with Thunderstrikes.

Check out some of the footage view the tweet below:

Recent leaks from UBatcha also revealed that Miko now deals AoE Electro DMG with her Elemental Burst, and the ability also converts any nearby Sesshou Sakuas to Sky Kitsune Thunderbolts.

It's also worth noting that the Elemental Burst will have a 22-second cooldown and it costs 90 Energy.

UBatcha wrote: "Yae was buffed. Sky Kitsune Thunder Bolt DMG on Q was Buffed (it's actually now called Tenko Thunderbolt DMG). LVL10 -> 528.768% to 600.8688%."

For some context, here were the changes made as part of the original buffs, and these appear to remain unchanged in this recent round of changes to the new character:

C1: When Yae Miko's Elemental Burst triggers a Sky Kitsune Thunderbolt, she recovers seven energy for herself.

C2: The Elemental Skill's cooldown is reduced by 20% and its attack AoE is increased by 100%.

C 6: When a Sesshou Sakura is created, its initial level becomes two, and the maximum level increases to four. Sesshou Sakura's attacks ignore 45% of enemy DEF as well.

We're expecting that even more information for the 2.5 Update will be leaked ahead of the official release in the middle of February 2022, so keep checking back on GiveMeSport for all of the latest on the game!

