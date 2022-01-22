AEW: Former WWE star names Sting as dream opponent

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Since his arrival in AEW, any match involving Sting has made a dream match scenario come true and it seems like more contenders want to step foot in the ring and go toe-to-toe with the Icon.

The rebirth of "The Icon" in AEW has seen a complete rebirth and rejuvenation in his career. When he had a brief singles run in WWE his career seemed over after he sustained a potentially career-ending injury at the 2015 edition of Night Of Champions where he went one-on-one with Seth Rollins for the WWE Championship.

Rollins would hit Sting with a buckle bomb which ultimately ended up with him not being able to continue the match.

Sting would go on to shock the wrestling world by debuting for AEW at the Winter Is Coming special in 2020. A year on from his debut we have seen Sting become more of an active member of the roster, more specifically in the tag team division alongside the up and coming Darby Allin. Sting has been seen being put through rough spots and even diving off stages and putting opponents through tables.

It was recently revealed in an interview with "Muscle and Fitness" that Sting had caught the attention of Bryan Danielson.

Danielson one of the latest editions to the AEW roster made his shocking debut at ALL OUT 2021 shocking the wrestling world. He has already been elevated into the AEW title picture taking on some of the best AEW has to offer. From Kenny Omega to Hangman Page, Danielson has been spearheaded to the main event picture in AEW.

However, he made it clear in this interview that he wishes to have dream matches with Jon Moxley and Sting.

Just recently on Rampage last night his wish came true as after Jon Moxley's in-ring return after a three-month absence he confronted Mox.

Therefore I wouldn't be surprised if Danielson has a potential future feud involving the icon even if this means targeting Darby Allin.

Danielson considered the possibility of wrestling Sting a dream as it would be "for the kid inside him"

Even though a Sting and Danielson feud may be off the cards for a while considering the angle with Moxley I wouldn't count out on the two facing off or even working together in the future.

