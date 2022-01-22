Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Aston Villa’s Lucas Digne was hit by a bottle thrown by an Everton fan on his return to Goodison Park on Saturday afternoon.

Digne, who joined Villa in a deal worth up to £25 million after falling out with the recently-sacked Everton manager Rafael Benitez, was struck by a bottle while celebrating Emiliano Buendia’s goal on the stroke of half-time.

Matty Cash was also struck by the object and both Villa players were left holding their heads in pain.

Video: Digne and Cash hit by bottle at Goodison Park

Watch the footage of the incident here:

Some football fans on social media are doubtful that the bottle actually hit either player. But the fact the bottle was thrown at the players in the first place is obviously the most concerning aspect of this story.

Fortunately both players were able to continue after the half-time interval, although the unsavoury scenes are embarrassing for Everton Football Club.

Per The Guardian’s Andy Hunter, an announcement was broadcast early in the second half stating that anyone found to have thrown object onto the pitch will be arrested and banned by the club.

Digne, who was booed by some of the home supporters, provided the assist for Buendia's excellent flicked header as Steven Gerrard's side took the lead.

Update: Police arrest Everton fan

Everton later confirmed that one of their supporters had been arrested by police.

"Police have arrested a supporter at Goodison Park for throwing a missile onto the pitch during today’s Premier League match against Aston Villa," the statement read.

"Everton security staff and Merseyside Police identified the supporter using CCTV footage.

"Several objects were thrown towards the pitch following Aston Villa’s goal at the end of the first half, with one missile appearing to strike two opposition players.

"Investigations in conjunction with the police are ongoing, and the Club will issue bans to any fans identified throwing objects.

