Genshin Impact 2.5 Update: Jean, Rosaria, Mona and Amber's Alternative Outfits Leaked

Genshin Impact 2.5 Update is expected to be launched on Wednesday 16th February 2022, and now more information has been leaked regarding alternative outfits for some characters.

Jean, Rosaria, Mona and Amber all will be getting new outfits as part of the Genshin Impact 2.5 Update of the game.

Whilst we don't know the exact date that these alt outfits will be released, we do have information on the in-game animations and how they will look.

Jean, Rosaria, Mona and Amber's Alternative Outfits

miHoYo confirmed that the following characters will be getting alternative outfits, they just have not as yet confirmed when they will be released into the game:

Amber (100% Outrider)

Jean (Gunnhildr's Legacy)

Mona (Pact of Stars and Moon)

Rosaria (To the Church's Free Spirit)

With the Genshin Impact 2.5 beta in full swing, there have been a number of leaks revealed to the player base, and now animations of all four of these new outfits have been released on Reddit.

Amber

Amber's outfit and information can be found on the Genshin Impact Leaks subreddit, and the footage of the outfit shows off the following animations:

Normal Attacks

Charged Attacks

More Normal Attacks while aiming the bow

Elemental Skill (Hold)

Elemental Burst

Jean

Jean's alternative outfit in-game was also revealed on the Genshin Impact Leaks subreddit, and it shows the same animation set as Amber's.

Mona

The description of Mona's outfit is "a costume made specifically to encompass the astrological concept of 'the destined moment,' thanks to the 30% discount ticket she got from the planetarium refund."

You can also check out Mona's animations via Genshin Impact Leaks.

Rosaria

And finally, Rosaria's animations are also available via the Genshin Impact Leaks subreddit and the official description is as follows: "Rosaria's outfit. This seems to have been custom-made for her by the Church."

As noted, we do not know when these outfits will be released into the game, but we do know that they will be out as part of the Genshin Impact 2.5 Update!

