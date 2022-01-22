Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Steven Gerrard's impressive start to life at Aston Villa continued on Saturday afternoon as his side beat Everton 1-0 at Goodison Park.

Emiliano Buendia's first half goal proved to be the difference as Villa picked up all three points.

The three points will be extra sweet for Gerrard given his ties with Liverpool.

Gerrard participated in countless Merseyside derby's against Everton during his 17 years in Liverpool's first-team.

Everton fans have given him abuse aplenty in the past and it was much of the same on his return to Goodison Park.

The supporters inside the stadium gave Gerrard a frosty reception as he took to the turf for the first time as a manager.

And he suffered more abuse as he made his way into the tunnel at half-time.

But it did not look like the abuse directed at him did not phase him at all, however.

Gerrard looked up and just stared at the Everton fans for a good 10 seconds before disappearing down the tunnel. View the moment below...

Gerrard really has ice in his veins. He relishes all the abuse thrown his way, doesn't he?!

After all, Gerrard is probably used to it given the amount of times he has tormented Everton in the past.

The footage has gone down well on social media. View some of the reaction below...

Gerrard's side have now moved up to 10th in the Premier League table, having picked up 26 points from their opening 21 games.

Everton, meanwhile, continue to slide down the table.

They are seven points worse off than Villa in 16th. Duncan Ferguson's side are just five points above the relegation zone.

1 of 15 Which squad number did Steven Gerrard wear before taking over the number 8 shirt at Liverpool? 17 10 23 7

News Now - Sport News