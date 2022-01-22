Genshin Impact 2.5 Update: Leaks Reveal New Events for Update

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Genshin Impact 2.5 Update is expected to be launched on Wednesday 16th February 2022 and the new events coming to update have been revealed.

A lot has already been revealed regarding the new update for the massively popular game, and now we know what events will be coming in February.

Some of the biggest names in the Genshin Impact community have leaked information regarding the events, so whilst nothing is officially confirmed we're quite confident in saying that they are accurate.

Here's everything you need to know about the events that will be coming to Genshin Impact 2.5 Update.

Read More: Genshin Impact 2.5 Update: Release Date, Banners, Patch Notes, Characters, Leaks and Everything You Need To Know

Genshin Impact 2.5 Update Events

As noted, Genshin Impact 2.5 Update will be launching onto servers Wednesday 16th February 2022, and three events thus far have been leaked ahead of the official release.

The three updates that have been leaked are as follows:

Of Drink A-Dreaming

Three Realms Gateway Offering

Hyakunin Ikki

Of Drink A-Dreaming

Noted Genshin Impact leaker Project Celestia confirmed on Twitter what players can expect with regards to the Of Drink A-Dreaming event, which is the special bartending event that players have been eagerly anticipating.

They wrote: "Aside from "generic" NPCs, Eula, Kaeya & Rosaria, Diluc, Lisa & Jean, Zhongli, Beidou & Ningguang, and Shenhe have voiced dialogue in this bartending minigame event."

As we revealed in a previous leak, the following characters are confirmed to be taking part in the event:

Kaeya

Diluc

Eula

Zhongli

Lisa

Jean

Shenhe

Rosaria

Ningguang

Beidou

Read More: Genshin Impact 2.5 Update: Bartender Event Details (Leaked)

Three Realms Gateway Offering

Another major leaker in the Genshin Impact community, Genshin Intel, confirmed the following with regards to the Three Realms Gateway Offering:

"Three Realms Gateway Offering (JP: 三界道饗祭): Exploration event in a darkened Enkanomiya, which doesn't share the exploration progress (e.g. waypoints) you gained in patch 2.4.

"The darkened Enkanomiya will have new chests, new puzzles, and new mobs (including Shadow Husks).

"The event revolves around the Bokuso Box gadget. The box has an energy meter that depletes over time, or when you:

finish off elite mobs

access chests, challenges, and Aphotium Ore

"Visit a statue at Dainichi Mikoshi to refill the box with energy."

Read More: Genshin Impact 2.5 Live Stream: Date, Time, How to Watch, Redeem Codes and More

Hyakunin Ikki

Another great name in the world of Genshin Impact leaks, UBatcha, has confirmed the following with regards to the Hyakunin Ikki event.

"Hyakunin Ikki trial characters for 2.5:

"Ayaka, Yoimiya, Kazuha, Itto, Xiangling and Razor."

We’re expecting that there will be a ton more leaks revealed to the player base ahead of the 2.5 Update going live in mid-February, and we will update this page as and when these come through!

You can find all of the latest Genshin Impact News and everything Gaming related right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News