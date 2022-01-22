Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Steven Gerrard enjoyed a returning return to Goodison Park on Saturday afternoon as Aston Villa beat Everton 1-0.

Emiliano Buendia scored the only goal of the game in first-half stoppage time.

Due to his connection with Liverpool, Gerrard was the target of abuse from Everton fans throughout the game.

At half-time, when walking off the pitch, Gerrard stared out the Everton supporters that were shouting at him.

He then gave some back at the final whistle.

As you can imagine, the Liverpool legend was ecstatic at the final whistle.

And he couldn't resist trolling the Everton supporters as he walked into the tunnel.

Gerrard appeared to have words with those throwing abuse at him and mocked them by sticking his tongue out.

Watch the moment below...

It's fair to say Gerrard enjoyed getting one over his old rivals.

Gerrard spoke to BT Sport after the game.

He said: "It's a big win for us. really important. Credit to the players, it was a different style of game for us. It was a case of having to roll up our sleeves up, stand up and be counted and really put our bodies on the line.

"It's difficult to rehearse what came our way. It was direct, it was coming regularly. We had to fight and compete, we had to win second balls, so credit to all our players for standing up to that.

"To get a clean sheet on the back of what we faced... I'm really proud of the players.

"We know how important set-pieces are. We've been done by a couple in previous games. Today they've been big and delivered.

"We still need the players to do it and carry out the right movements. To score a header of that quality... he [Buendia] will be really proud of that one. It's won us the game and he'll get all the headlines.

"But this game was about grit, it was about steel."

