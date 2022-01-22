Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Marcus Rashford scored a last-gasp winner for Manchester United to seal all three points for Ralf Rangnick’s side against West Ham on Saturday.

In a game lacking many clear chances, Man United’s three substitutes - Anthony Martial, Edinson Cavani and Rashford - combined to make it back-to-back wins for the first time under Rangnick.

"It is obviously an important goal and such late on is an amazing feeling,” Rashford told the BBC at full-time. “We have to use that winning feeling.

“We could have been a bit better on the ball but managed to get the goal we needed and can use that as motivation now."

Indeed, United weren’t at their best. David Moyes’ Hammers were very organised and had chances to score themselves through Jarrod Bowen and Tomas Soucek.

But Rashford had the final word and the result lifted the Red Devils above West Ham in the Premier League table.

VAR review of Rashford's winner

It would have pleased Rangnick to see his three subs come together to create the goal, although there was a moment of hesitation inside Old Trafford when the goal was reviewed by VAR.

Cavani was onside when he received a lay-off from Martial, although it was a close call.

But upon further review, the correct decision was certainly made.

Gary Neville's tweet goes viral

Former United defender Gary Neville was no doubt delighted to see the goal stand and he took to Twitter to provide further ‘evidence’ that the Uruguayan was onside.

Neville drew a line next to Aaron Cresswell’s right foot, with Cavani clearly behind it.

The issue? The line definitely wasn’t straight.

He’s trolling, right?!

Shades of Sir Alex

It didn't take the VAR long to confirm the decision and while rival fans may argue it, the evidence is pretty conclusive.

Old Trafford looked like it did so many times during the Sir Alex Ferguson era, where the fans would celebrate a late, late winner.

Speaking after the game, Rangnick described it as the 'best type of win'.

"If you score in the last second of the game that is the best type of wins, a clean sheet," the interim boss said, per Football365.

“I think in the end we deserved to win."

