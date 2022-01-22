Leeds transfer news: Fresh update emerges on Brenden Aaronson move

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Transfer insider Dean Jones claims that Leeds United are struggling to secure a deal to sign Brenden Aaronson from RB Salzburg.

The club are attempting to strike a deal to sign the midfielder in this transfer window.

What’s the latest with Aaronson?

The USA international has been at the centre of a concerted push from Leeds to secure his signature.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side have, per The Athletic, had a bid worth £15m rejected by the Austrian club but that has not deterred their attempts to sign him this month.

Per the same report, Leeds have improved their offer to £20m, a fee that would make Aaronson the second most expensive American player in history, after Chelsea signed Christian Pulisic from Borussia Dortmund for £55m.

Salzburg, though, are keen to keep him, again per The Athletic, as they prepare for their Champions League knockout clash with Bayern Munich.

Aaronson has been with Salzburg since January of 2021, when he moved from MLS club Philadelphia Union, and has made a total of 51 appearances in midfield, scoring 10 goals and laying on 12 assists during his time in Austria.

Nevertheless, Leeds have sent a delegation to Austria to try to seal his signature, including sporting director Victor Orta.

And Jones admits that Leeds are currently finding it difficult to get the deal over the line in this transfer window.

What has Jones said?

Speaking to GiveMeSport, he said: “Leeds are definitely struggling with this Brenden Aaronson deal as I understand it for this window. They don’t have fortunes to throw around at the moment.”

Arteta to get new deal?! More on Football Terrace...

Do Leeds need to get this deal done?

Leeds just don’t have enough players.

They have routinely had to call on youngsters, even naming a 15-year-old on the bench against Arsenal earlier this season.

Bringing in reinforcements in midfield have to be a priority, purely because they have had to deal with the injury to Kalvin Phillips that has robbed the club of their solidity in recent weeks.

1 of 9 Do you know this obscure player Leeds signed in the January transfer window? Sam Dalby Paudie O'Connor Lewis Baker Mateusz Bogusz

Aaronson coming in would undoubtedly improve the club; he has experience of playing international football, winning 15 caps, and has also played in every Champions League game thus far this season.

Leeds need to find a way to get this one over the line before the transfer window closes, and they are left with just as thin a squad as they started with on New Year’s Day.

News Now - Sport News