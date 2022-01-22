Tottenham transfer news: Dusan Vlahovic deal hinges on key factor now in Conte's control

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Sami Mokbel reckons that Tottenham's chances of signing Dusan Vlahovic rest on whether they qualify for the Champions League.

Spurs have been heavily linked with the Fiorentina striker, with their interest dating back to the summer, but Mokbel believes that they'll have to be in Europe's elite competition to be in with a chance.

What's the latest news with Vlahovic?

The Serbian's future at Fiorentina appears in major doubt, although a summer move away from the Serie A club is looking likelier. Arsenal are also in the race for his signature, but neither North London club are a shoe in to be playing Champions League football next season.

But the situation is far from straightforward even then. Juventus are also interested, meaning Spurs have a monumental task on their hands to not only finish in the top four but to convince the 21-year-old to move to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Vlahovic has established himself as one of the hottest prospects in European football over the last 18 months, scoring goals for fun in Serie A, while also chipping in on the international stage with Serbia.

Therefore, the striker seems destined to eventually leave Fiorentina and go right to the very top.

But Mokbel said that Tottenham simply must qualify for the Champions League next season to have any chance of signing him.

What did Mokbel say about Vlahovic?

He GIVEMESPORT: "Tottenham signing him will depend on what European competition they're playing in. My understanding of Vlahovic's situation is that he wants to be playing Champions League football next season."

Are Tottenham likely to finish in the top four?

Their incredible victory at Leicester gave their chances of pipping West Ham, Arsenal and Manchester United a major boost, but the race for the Champions League is still wide open.

Antonio Conte's side would appear in the driving seat right now, though. They're in excellent form, have one game in hand on Arsenal, three on the Hammers and two on United, while their rivals are dropping points on a frequent basis.

However, even if Tottenham win their games in hand, they might still only be a couple of points ahead. Therefore, the race to finish fourth is likely to go down to the wire.

If Conte's side come out on top, they could have the added bonus of returning to the Champions League and also signing Vlahovic.

