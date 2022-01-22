Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Aymeric Laporte was on the receiving end of a nasty challenge from Stuart Armstrong in Manchester City’s 1-1 draw against Southampton.

The Southampton midfielder was fortunate to avoid a red card for the tackle, which left Laporte with a nasty gash on his right leg.

Laporte has shared a photo of the damage done on Twitter. It makes it even harder to understand how Armstrong escaped with just a yellow.

It wasn’t given as a red card by the VAR because it was deemed a ‘glancing blow’ that was ‘lacking intensity’.

However, Sky Sports pundit Graeme Souness believes Armstrong got away with one.

“I think Armstrong’s lucky,” Souness said. “I think it’s a red card.”

Plenty of fans shared Souness’ view.

“Can’t for the life of me understand why they aren’t overturning that Armstrong yellow card decision - clear high boot and should be red,” tweeted @BradbeerCharlie.

Meanwhile, @NiHADlfc wrote: “VAR has failed City there tbh. Armstrong really lucky to have stayed on there. You don’t have to break someone’s leg in a dangerous play to get a red.”

Laporte shares image of his leg

The gash left on Laporte’s leg was severe. Check out the image he shared on Twitter below…

Ouch. That’s some souvenir.

Laporte scored City's equaliser

It was an incident-filled game for Laporte, who got City back into the game after they fell behind in the first half through Kyle Walker-Peters’ fine strike.

Laporte got Pep Guardiola’s side back on level terms in the 65th minute when he headed home Kevin De Bruyne’s free-kick.

The result brought an end to City’s 12-match winning run in the league and Laporte lamented their inability to score a second goal.

“We played really well and maybe deserved more,” he said at full-time. “But if we don't score more than one, it's very difficult.

“They have good players and the pitch is small, so it is a little bit more difficult. I would like to win three points tonight but they played very good.

“We played very well also. Sometimes you win when you don't deserve it and tonight we got a point when we maybe deserved a little bit more."

1 of 8 Do you know this obscure player Man City signed in the January transfer window? Abdul Razak Anthony Caceres David Pizarro Elano

News Now - Sport News