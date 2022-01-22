Man United transfer news: Red Devils want permanent agreement over £18m star this month

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Jesse Lingard and Manchester United are at loggerheads over his future as the creative midfielder would prefer to remain on the club's books until the end of the season while the Red Devils are hoping to cash in this month, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

There are huge question marks over Lingard's future as he has entered the final six months of his £75,000-per-week deal at Old Trafford.

What's the latest news involving Lingard?

Sky Sports have revealed that United would prefer to sanction a permanent switch as they are aware it is their last chance to pocket a fee for their academy product's services.

The report suggests Premier League rivals Newcastle United are pushing hard to sign the 32-cap England international but it is increasingly likely the Magpies would have to make an incredible offer to the Red Devils and Lingard himself to get the deal over the line before the January transfer window slams shut.

Newcastle, who are desperately looking to climb out of a relegation dogfight, have made two loan bids for the 29-year-old this week.

United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has insisted Lingard's destiny is in his own hands amid additional interest from West Ham United.

Lingard spent the second half of last season on loan with the Hammers, scoring nine goals and racking up an additional five assists in 16 appearances.

Arsenal OUT as Liverpool win 2-0 at the Emirates. Semi-final reaction on The Football Terrace...

What has Dean Jones said about Lingard?

Jones understands that Lingard is not interested in securing a permanent switch away from Old Trafford this month as becoming a free agent in the summer could prove to be more lucrative for him.

The transfer insider told GIVEMESPORT: "Obviously, Manchester United would prefer it not to be a loan move if he was going to leave because they could get a decent fee for him, or at least a half-decent fee.

"But, for Lingard, it makes much more sense to see out this season so that he becomes a free agent and then he can demand a bigger wage.

"There would then be the temptation of a signing-on fee as well and there will be more clubs willing to sign him once he's a free agent.

"That's Lingard's side of things and it's always been put to me that it's more likely he moves on loan and then decides on his long-term future at the end of the season."

1 of 10 In which year did Old Trafford open? 1900 1910 1920 1930

How has Lingard performed this season?

Lingard's opportunities have been few and far between since his return to Old Trafford in the summer, with him regularly being overlooked.

Strangely, his only goals of the campaign have come against both of Lingard's suitors - Newcastle and West Ham.

Heading into today's clash with the Hammers, the £18million-rated Lingard had a pass success rate of 90.9 per cent.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When does it open, when does it close and which players are going to move?

News Now - Sport News