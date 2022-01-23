Man Utd 1-0 West Ham: Epic footage of players celebrating Marcus Rashford's winner

Old Trafford erupted on Saturday when Marcus Rashford scored in the 93rd minute to seal a 1-0 win for Manchester United against West Ham.

It wasn’t the most convince performance from Ralf Rangnick’s side, but in the immediate aftermath of Rashford’s goal the only feeling among fans was pure joy.

Rangnick’s three substitutes - Rashford, Anthony Martial and Edinson Cavani - combined to score the only goal with virtually the last kick of the match.

Martial, making his first appearance for United since the start of December, played in Cavani, who squared for Rashford to turn home.

The goal was reviewed by VAR - Cavani was onside but it was very tight - before it was eventually given.

Man Utd post epic celebration footage

Of course, the natural reaction to scoring a goal these days has to be more muted due to the presence of VAR.

And there will have been some United fans who refused to celebrate until after the goal was confirmed.

But United’s players weren’t ready to wait for the VAR to go absolutely nuts after the goal.

Man United captured brilliant footage of the goal and the ensuing celebrations.

We first see Cavani celebrating wildly with a knee slide before he’s joined by his teammates.

Amongst the carnage, midfielder Scott McTominay falls to the floor as he bundles into the group.

Alex Telles and Bruno Fernandes’ passionate reactions are also class.

Exceptional content.

Man United fans react

Man United fans are enjoying it a lot.

"The best video you'll see in a long time," wrote @utdreport.

Another fan added: "Going to watch this on the repeat till the next match."

