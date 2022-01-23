Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

In quite the dominant display, Francis Ngannou ensured his heavyweight title wasn’t going anywhere as he took down Ciryl Gane almost one year since his last fight.

Following his triumph over Stipe Miocic in March 2021, all eyes were on Ngannou to replicate that performance, and boy did he.

As a result, Ngannou is officially the UFC's undisputed heavyweight champion.

Ngannou’s professional record improves to 17-3 and he’s now on a six-fight win streak dating back to November 2018.

It’s also worth noting that this undisputed heavyweight title fight was the first in UFC history that did NOT feature an American.

The Cameroonian, who has a bit of strained relationship with Dana White and the UFC, will now bask in all his glory before deciding his next move.

Enter Giveaway

Having reached the latest high of his career, Ngannou is firmly in his bag and knows his worth better than ever before.

"I will not fight for $500,000, $600,000 anymore," Ngannou told ESPN.

"It's over. I took this fight for personal reasons because I want to make sure that regardless of whether it's fair, I can make my case that I have completed the fights."

He came and he conquered the heavyweight division of UFC, and Ngannou now has his sights set on venturing into the world of boxing.

"100 percent I need to box.

"We've been having discussions for years. It seems like they [UFC] are OK with it. Let's be honest, I do believe that whatever you are doing -- whatever the event is -- if the UFC is involved, it's just going to make it bigger.”

1 of 20 The ultimate Khabib Nurmagomedov quiz: Where was he born? Russia Kazakhstan Mongolia Poland

Rumours have been circulating the internet that Ngannou is gearing up to fight Tyson Fury, but UFC’s heavyweight superstar has said that the potential bout is unlikely to take place until 2023 at the earliest.

The current WBC heavyweight title holder recently called out Ngannou, with the Gypsy King proposing a boxing match with MMA gloves in what would be one of the most unique crossovers in the sports history.

So what will Ngannou's next move be? Stay tuned…

News Now - Sport News