Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

One day before UFC 270, actor and former wrestler Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson took to Twitter to announce that he had signed a multi-year agreement with the UFC.

Johnson will not be heading into the Octagon sadly, with the deal centered around The Rock’s motivational performance brand, Project Rock.

Moreover, Project Rock is now the official footwear partner of the UFC. During UFC 270, all athletes and teams wore Project Rock footwear, a massive first event for Johnson’s brand to be showcased.

As part of the deal, each UFC fighter from here on out will receive Project Rock footwear in their fight kits, which contains apparel and footwear that the fighters will wear for weigh-ins and pre-fight preparations.

In an official statement, Johnson explained more on this historic business venture for both parties:

“UFC athletes are amongst the greatest, toughest, focused, most disciplined, and hardest training athletes on the planet.

“Every walk to the iconic Octagon by a UFC fighter is fuelled with passion, mana, and the deep desire to establish their dominance and legacy.

"I am proud, grateful and humbled that my innovative Project Rock training shoe is now the official global footwear partner of UFC.”

Tracey Bleczinski, UFC’s Senior Vice President of Global Consumer Products, also gave her thoughts on the deal:

“We’re thrilled to partner with Dwayne Johnson and his Project Rock brand to incorporate this innovative footwear into UFC’s iconic fight kits.

“The core mission of the Project Rock brand, to help individuals in their journey achieve greatness by equipping them with the right tools, aligns with UFC fighters’ determination, dedication, and perseverance, as they pursue greatness in their own right—both inside and outside of the Octagon.”

Later this year, Project Rock x UFC footwear will be available for the general public to purchase via major retailers, both in-store and online.

News Now - Sport News