West Ham were undone by a last-gasp Marcus Rashford goal in their 1-0 defeat to Manchester United on Saturday.

David Moyes’ side battled for 92 minutes at Old Trafford, but couldn’t do it for 93. With virtually the last kick of the match, Rashford tapped home to send the Hammers back to London without a point.

It could have been different story for the visitors. Jarrod Bowen and Tomas Soucek both went close to scoring.

But the Theatre of Dreams has played host to so many late winners over the years and so it did once again on Saturday.

There was some hope for West Ham when Rashford’s goal was reviewed by the VAR but it was swiftly confirmed as a goal.

The check was over Edinson Cavani and whether the Uruguayan was onside or not when Anthony Marital played him in. Replays confirmed that Aaron Cresswell was playing Cavani onside.

West Ham fan's funny tweet

Yet the Premier League’s official review did nothing to convince some West Ham fans that the correct decision had actually been made.

Indeed, one such supporter went to extreme lengths on Saturday evening in an attempt to prove Cavani was offside.

Twitter user @Hammersline shared a rather humorous video in which the edge of the box is used as the line to determine whether Cavani was on or not.

When dragged in line with Cresswell’s right foot, Cavani is offside.

“The only way to get accurate lines is from the actual outline of the box so all you do is drag it along and you can clearly see how off Cavani is,” the accompanying message reads.

Good trolling, that.

Football fans saw the funny side.

On the flip side, former Man United defender Gary Neville used a terribly inaccurate line in his attempt to prove that Cavani was onside.

How about we leave it to the officials, guys?

West Ham boss Moyes didn’t kick up a fuss when he spoke about the goal in his post-match press conference.

"I’ve not seen it again, by all accounts everyone seems to think it’s fine so we have to trust VAR that they're getting decisions right,” he said, per the Manchester Evening News.

