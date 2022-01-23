Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Despite their online feud, Dana White may be ready to squash his beef with internet-star-turned-boxer, Jake Paul.

Since entering the professional boxing scene, Paul has had five pro fights and has won each of them, three of which were against UFC athletes.

Having fought Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley (x2), Paul has not only made boxing headlines, but UFC headlines too.

Amid a war of words online, Whtie has come out and said that he is prepared to give Paul a chance in the Octagon and end their ongoing feud. The 5-0 boxer has also hinted at a potential switch to MMA in recent weeks.

When speaking to the NELK Boys on their podcast, White spoke on his ‘never say never’ attitude with regards to having Paul sign for the UFC:

“I don’t know. I don’t think that would ever happen, but listen – I never say never anymore.

"You know, I didn’t think Floyd and Conor, or that I would end up doing any of my guys against Floyd. Because that just makes absolutely no sense.”

White has been accused of severely underpaying the fighters on UFC’s roster, with Paul one of many celebrities targeting the UFC boss online.

The pair’s spat turned sour a few weeks ago when Paul accused White of being an avid user of cocaine. White then denied the accusation and offered to be tested for the drug over a 10-year period.

While on the NELK Boys’ podcast, White also said he would not be feuding and calling out Paul again:

“Well it’s not that he doesn’t have my respect. You know, I don’t even know the kid. At the end of the day, I don’t even know the kid.

"And you know what? To be honest with you, I’ll tell you right here right now, this is the last time you will hear me talk about him.

"I’m done with it. I put out the challenge, he said, ‘You do coke’, I said, ‘I think you use performance enhancing drugs’, he never responded to it.

"So fire away kid, do your thing. I’m sitting here arguing with this kid who doesn’t even fight for me, and is never going to fight for me.

"So what’s the point with him and I going back and forth with each other?”

Following his second victory over Woodley in December 2021, Paul has posted video footage of himself practicing kicks.

So the question now remains, will we ever see Jake Paul enter the Octagon as part of the UFC?

