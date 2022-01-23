Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur have played out some memorable football matches in recent times.

One of the very best of the bunch came in 2016/17, when the two London rivals came face-to-face in the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

Chelsea and Spurs were arguably the two best teams in England at the time, the former winning the Premier League title that season while the latter finished as the division's runner-up.

Antonio Conte and Mauricio Pochettino's sides were seriously impressive and much to the joy of football fans around the world, the FA Cup semi lived up to its billing.

Chelsea took the lead through Willian in just the fifth-minute of play, but Harry Kane was on hand to equalise shortly after.

Willian restored the Blues' advantage just prior to half-time from the penalty spot, before Dele Alli levelled the scores at 2-2 in spectacular fashion after the break.

Chelsea then took the game by the scruff of the neck in the final quarter of the match.

The west London outfit stormed into a 4-2 lead thanks to goals from Eden Hazard and Nemanja Matic, the latter of those two strikes being one of the greatest ever seen at Wembley Stadium.

It was certainly an enthralling encounter, one in which Spurs dominated possession and actually had far more shots on goal.

Those facts resulted in some slightly controversial punditry from Jermaine Jenas in the BBC studio at full-time.

The former Spurs midfielder was adamant that Pochettino's men were the better team on the day and therefore should have been in the final.

​​"Spurs didn’t deserve to lose the game in the way they did," he said. "They were the better team throughout the game - they dominated possession. But granted, Chelsea were much more potent in front of goal.

"Spurs have dominated that game. Chelsea were on the back foot for the majority of it - hanging on. Spurs played better than Chelsea."

Newcastle legend Alan Shearer then stepped in and put Jenas in his place...

Video: Shearer shuts down Jenas for his thoughts on Chelsea 4-2 Spurs

Well said, Alan.

He correctly pointed out that Chelsea couldn't have been on the back foot too much, as they managed to score four goals against the team who boasted the Premier League's best defensive record at the time.

Frank Lampard then calmed things down a tad, but he also added: "You don’t need to be at your best to win semis and finals, I know a lot about it. I would be disappointed if we lost 4-2 and be called a better team later."

Football punditry can sometimes be very, very unforgiving...

