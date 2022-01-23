Chelsea vs Spurs: How to Watch, Team News, Head to Head, Odds, Prediction and Everything You Need to Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

A huge clash is approaching as Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea go head to head in the Premier League and we have all the information you need to know ahead of kick-off.

The two sides have already met a couple of times this season, and we saw Chelsea pick up an easy win over two legs against Tottenham to advance to the Carabao Cup Final.

With the fixtures becoming huge for both sides as they look to climb the table, getting a win would give them both a good morale boost, so there is a lot at stake.



Chelsea's form has dipped lately, and this is something that Antonio Conte will definitely look to capitalise on this.

Here is all you need to know about Chelsea vs Spurs:

Date & Time

Chelsea take on Spurs on Sunday 23rd January 2022 at Stamford Bridge. The match will start at 4:30pm UK time.

How To Watch

Football fans in England who cannot attend the game will be over the moon to hear that Spurs vs Chelsea will be televised live on Sky Sports. Coverage will start from 3:30pm.

Live Stream

If you are looking to live stream the Premier League match, you can do so via the Sky Sports streaming service or with your NOW TV subscription. A day pass is available for £9.99

You need to have an account or a day pass to access the live stream, so make sure you have everything you need prior to kick-off.

Team News

Chelsea are still without Ben Chillwell, Reece James, Trevoh Chalobah, Andreas Christensen and Edouard Mendy.

Meanwhile Spurs will be without Heung-Min Son as the South Korean faces a late fitness test. Cristian Romero is still injured and Eric Dier could return.

Head to Head

The two sides have met 172 times in the past. Spurs have won 55 times, whilst Chelsea have won 76 times. There have been 41 draws between the two sides.

Last Five Meetings:

29th November 2020: Chelsea 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur

4th February 2021: Tottenham Hotspur 0-1 Chelsea

19th September 2021: Tottenham Hotspur 0-3 Chelsea

5th January 2022: Chelsea 2-0 Tottenham Hotspur

12th January 2022: Tottenham Hotspur 0-1 Chelsea

Odds

The betting markets have Chelsea as the favourites, and expectedly so.

Chelsea to win: 7/10

Draw: 14/5

Spurs to win: 4/1

Prediction

This game has a huge rivalry and being a London derby, form goes out the window. What we do know is that this game should be a really entertaining spectacle and there should be a fair few goals on the night.

Prediction: Chelsea 2-1 Spurs

