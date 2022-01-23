Chelsea vs Spurs: How to Watch, Team News, Head to Head, Odds, Prediction and Everything You Need to Know
A huge clash is approaching as Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea go head to head in the Premier League and we have all the information you need to know ahead of kick-off.
The two sides have already met a couple of times this season, and we saw Chelsea pick up an easy win over two legs against Tottenham to advance to the Carabao Cup Final.
With the fixtures becoming huge for both sides as they look to climb the table, getting a win would give them both a good morale boost, so there is a lot at stake.
Chelsea's form has dipped lately, and this is something that Antonio Conte will definitely look to capitalise on this.
Here is all you need to know about Chelsea vs Spurs:
Date & Time
Chelsea take on Spurs on Sunday 23rd January 2022 at Stamford Bridge. The match will start at 4:30pm UK time.
How To Watch
Football fans in England who cannot attend the game will be over the moon to hear that Spurs vs Chelsea will be televised live on Sky Sports. Coverage will start from 3:30pm.
Live Stream
If you are looking to live stream the Premier League match, you can do so via the Sky Sports streaming service or with your NOW TV subscription. A day pass is available for £9.99
You need to have an account or a day pass to access the live stream, so make sure you have everything you need prior to kick-off.
Team News
Chelsea are still without Ben Chillwell, Reece James, Trevoh Chalobah, Andreas Christensen and Edouard Mendy.
Meanwhile Spurs will be without Heung-Min Son as the South Korean faces a late fitness test. Cristian Romero is still injured and Eric Dier could return.
Head to Head
The two sides have met 172 times in the past. Spurs have won 55 times, whilst Chelsea have won 76 times. There have been 41 draws between the two sides.
Last Five Meetings:
- 29th November 2020: Chelsea 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur
- 4th February 2021: Tottenham Hotspur 0-1 Chelsea
- 19th September 2021: Tottenham Hotspur 0-3 Chelsea
- 5th January 2022: Chelsea 2-0 Tottenham Hotspur
- 12th January 2022: Tottenham Hotspur 0-1 Chelsea
Odds
The betting markets have Chelsea as the favourites, and expectedly so.
Chelsea to win: 7/10
Draw: 14/5
Spurs to win: 4/1
Prediction
This game has a huge rivalry and being a London derby, form goes out the window. What we do know is that this game should be a really entertaining spectacle and there should be a fair few goals on the night.
Prediction: Chelsea 2-1 Spurs
