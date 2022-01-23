Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

After an underwhelming fight, considering all of the usual fanfare that comes to a Heavyweight title bout in UFC, it appears that several have taken to social media to portray their dissatisfaction.

The main event between Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane was expected to be a close contest with explosive punches and kicks, but it transpired to be a dominant and tame fight for Ngannou.

Ngannou switched up his tactics to incorporate some of his wrestling and Brazilian jiu-jitsu to defeat Gane with the judges’ scorecards being recorded at 48-47, 48-47 & 49-46.

With a lot of behind the scenes conflict happening between Ngannou and UFC, it felt like a validating and satisfying win for the undisputed heavyweight champion.

Stating after the fight that:

"My ground game is evolving. It's been an incredible journey. It's been a very tough training camp. A very tough 10 months. A lot of s---."

The victory for Ngannou means that he will remain with the UFC after it was revealed that had he lost the fight he would have become a free agent.

As he looks into the future, Ngannou has suggested he could make the switch to boxing. With the heavyweight champion explaining after the match:

"Boxing is always in the back of my pocket, It is something I must do toward the end of my career. It's not like I have a lifetime here."

With the underwhelming fight being contested, some people took to social media to exclaim their displeasure over the lack of explosive power that we have come to expect from Ngannou.

This included the former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones, who tweeted:

“If this is the Apex of heavyweight fighting, I’m excited about it. Got some more records to break,

“I love how everyone gets so impressed with the new guy lol.”

Some strong words from the man who is searching for the heavyweight title. Perhaps we may find ourselves with one more fight from Ngannou before he calls it a day and crosses over to boxing.

