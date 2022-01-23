Next Everton manager: ‘Real chance’ 6 ft 4 man appointed at Goodison Park

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Pete O’Rourke believes that Duncan Ferguson has a real chance of becoming Everton’s next permanent manager.

The Scot has been appointed as the club’s interim boss after the sacking of Rafael Benitez after the defeat to Norwich City last week.

What’s the latest with Everton’s manager hunt?

They have been linked with a number of potential new managers but it does appear that the club are closing in on a potential appointment.

Reports suggest that the club are set to interview both Wayne Rooney, who is currently doing an excellent job at Derby County, and Frank Lampard, who has been out of work since leaving Chelsea.

But a new name emerged towards the end of the week, with Italy’s World Cup winner Fabio Cannavaro having also interviewed for the position.

The Daily Telegraph has reported that the former Real Madrid centre-back impressed the hierarchy, and he is said to be keen to take on a job in England, leaving a three-man shortlist.

Cannavaro is the last defender to win the Ballon d’Or, having captained Italy to victory in the 2006 World Cup and he already speaks English but he has not managed in Europe.

Since retiring in 2011, the 48-year-old has managed Chinese club Guangzhou Evergrande twice, as well as their domestic rivals Tianjin Quanjian, while also managing Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr.

But O’Rourke thinks that Ferguson has a real chance of earning the job on a permanent basis if he impresses during his caretaker spell.

What has O’Rourke said?

He told GiveMeSport: “It’s in Duncan Ferguson’s hands right now. If he does well, I think there’s a real chance he could get the job.”

Arteta set for new deal?! More on Football Terrace...

Would Ferguson be a good appointment?

At the very least, he would be popular.

The Scot knows the very fabric of Everton Football Club, having played for the club between 1994 and 1998, and then again between 2000 and 2006.

He first managed the club on an interim basis in 2019 and gave fans a glimpse of what he could do, as his Toffees side beat Chelsea and drew with both Manchester United and Arsenal. His only defeat came in the cup against Leicester City.

1 of 15 Which year did this famous Everton icon, Dixie Dean, leave? 1934 1939 1929 1937

After the divisive nature of Benitez’s appointment, there is much to be said for appointing a manager who just gets what it means to wear that blue shirt.

Ferguson, who stands at 6ft 4in tall, has that over Cannavaro in spades.

News Now - Sport News